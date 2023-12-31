NFL Rumors: Jaire Alexander's Future With Packers Depends on Roster Bonus

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will decide if they want to keep cornerback Jaire Alexander based on a roster bonus of $8 million that he is owed on March 20, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers handed Alexander a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after he participated in the coin flip prior to Green Bay's matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The 26-year-old appointed himself captain without the coaching staff knowing.

