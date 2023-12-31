NFL Playoff Picture Week 17: AFC, NFC Scenarios After Lions vs. Cowboys

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Week 17 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday with 14 games, all of which feature at least one team still alive for the playoffs.

Here's a look at where everything stands after the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

AFC

1. * Baltimore Ravens: 12-3 (AFC North leaders)

2. * Miami Dolphins: 11-4 (AFC East leaders)

3. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-6 (AFC West leaders)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-7 (AFC South leaders)

5. * Cleveland Browns: 11-5 (AFC Wild Card)

6. Buffalo Bills: 9-6 (AFC Wild Card)

7. Indianapolis Colts: 8-7 (AFC Wild Card)

* Clinched playoff spot

Still Alive

8. Houston Texans: 8-7

9. Cincinnati Bengals: 8-7

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-7

11. Las Vegas Raiders: 7-8

12. Denver Broncos: 7-8

NFC

1. * San Francisco 49ers: 11-4 (NFC West winners)

2. * Philadelphia Eagles: 11-4 (NFC East leaders)

3. * Detroit Lions: 11-5 (NFC North winners)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-7 (NFC South leaders)

5. * Dallas Cowboys: 11-5 (NFC Wild Card)

6. Los Angeles Rams: 8-7 (NFC Wild Card)

7. Seattle Seahawks: 8-7 (NFC Wild Card)

* Clinched playoff spot

Still Alive

8. Minnesota Vikings: 7-8

9. Green Bay Packers: 7-8

10. New Orleans Saints: 7-8

11. Atlanta Falcons: 7-8

12. Chicago Bears: 6-9

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore will clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a victory. If the Dolphins win, they will clinch the AFC East and, at worst, a top-two seed in the conference playoffs. Miami will assure itself of the AFC's top seed with wins over the Ravens and then Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a win and two of the following three: a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie, a Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie. The Bills will remain alive for the AFC East crown with a win and a Dolphins loss.

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears

The Falcons' simplest road to the playoffs is through the NFC South. If they win their last two games (at Chicago, at New Orleans) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose their last two (vs. New Orleans, at Carolina), then Atlanta wins the division. The Falcons are still alive for a wild card as well.

As for the Bears, they have a slight pulse at 6-9 but need to win out and see the Rams and Seahawks lose out. And they would still need help, as noted by NBC Sports Chicago's Alex Shapiro, who broke it all down in great detail.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

The Texans will make the playoffs with wins over Tennessee in Week 17 and at Indianapolis in Week 18. Lose both, and they are out. If they go 1-1, then they have a chance but need help. Houston is also alive for the AFC South crown, but the Texans need to beat the Colts at minimum to have a chance. Two wins and a Jaguars loss to the Carolina Panthers or Tennessee Titans would do it.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

Right now, the Indianapolis Colts hold down the seventh and final AFC playoff spot, but they do not control their own destiny. Chances are they would make the playoffs with two wins, though. They can also win the AFC South with a victory over the Houston Texans in Week 18 and if they finish with a better record than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders are also alive for the playoffs and can still win the AFC West with victories over the Colts and Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs' losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. In that case, Las Vegas would get in on the division record tiebreaker.

They can sneak into the wild card as well but would need a ton of help to get there.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have the easiest path to win the crowded AFC South. If they beat the 2-13 Carolina Panthers at home and then the 5-10 Tennessee Titans on the road, then they will clinch the South for the second straight year.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants

The simplest way for the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs this week is if they beat the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers. A Rams loss to the Giants drops L.A.'s playoff chances to 15 percent.

Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will earn the NFC's No. 1 seed with wins over the Cardinals and the New York Giants and a San Francisco 49ers loss in one of their final two games. On the flip side, they'll fall out of the NFC East lead with a loss in one of their last two games coupled with a Cowboys' win over the Washington Commanders to close the season.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's simple for the Bucs: win and in as the NFC South champion. Even if they lose to New Orleans, then Tampa Bay can still get in with a victory versus the 2-13 Panthers in Week 18. As for the Saints, they need to win out and get help just to get in.

San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders

The 49ers have clinched the NFC West, and now it's a matter of whether or not they hold onto the No. 1 seed. They'll do just that if they finish with the NFC's best record, either via sole possession or tied with another team. If they lose one and either the Philadelphia Eagles or Detroit Lions win out, though, then the 49ers will drop out of the No. 1 spot. San Francisco closes with the Rams at home in Week 18.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are in the playoffs with a variety of scenarios, including wins in their final two games vs. Pittsburgh and at the Arizona Cardinals. They can also make the playoffs this week with a win and a tie between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

As for the Steelers, they need some help, especially with the team losing head-to-head tiebreakers to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Essentially, they need to win their games against Seattle and the Baltimore Ravens and get help. A handy rooting guide can be found here.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

If the Chiefs win, then they will clinch the AFC West. If the Broncos and Raiders lose, they will clinch the AFC West no matter what they do for the rest of the season. Denver and Las Vegas play each other in Week 18. As for the Bengals, they have an uphill battle and realistically need wins in their final two games (at KC, home vs. Browns) and help.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Broncos have a very small chance at making the playoffs but can still win the AFC West by winning out and seeing the Chiefs lose out. Even if the Chiefs win one, they can still make the playoffs by winning out and getting some help.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers