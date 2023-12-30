Video: Vikings' Justin Jefferson Fined For 'Violent Gesture' After TD vs. Lions

David Berding/Getty Images

The NFL has fined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the fine was in reaction to Jefferson "making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera," which violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) which states players should not make a "violent gesture."

Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Jefferson was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after another touchdown celebration earlier this year versus the Carolina Panthers. He notably made the "too small" gesture after hauling in a 30-yard score.

Jefferson has more concerns than fines right now with the Vikings about to face the Green Bay Packers in a massive Week 17 contest on Sunday night.