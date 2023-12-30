Video: Vikings' Justin Jefferson Fined For 'Violent Gesture' After TD vs. Lions

Video: Vikings' Justin Jefferson Fined For 'Violent Gesture' After TD vs. LionsDecember 30, 2023
The NFL has fined Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 16.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the fine was in reaction to Jefferson "making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera," which violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) which states players should not make a "violent gesture."
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
The NFL fined <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> WR Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD last week. <br><br>It's apparently for Jefferson making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera here, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d)<br>with a "violent gesture." <a href="https://t.co/3azdLW5ARx">pic.twitter.com/3azdLW5ARx</a>
Per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Jefferson was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after another touchdown celebration earlier this year versus the Carolina Panthers. He notably made the "too small" gesture after hauling in a 30-yard score.
Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN
Justin Jefferson was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last Sunday's win at Carolina. Timing of it aligns with this touchdown, and the amount aligns with a first offense for taunting. Have at it.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/MvgJEm7sub">pic.twitter.com/MvgJEm7sub</a>
Jefferson has more concerns than fines right now with the Vikings about to face the Green Bay Packers in a massive Week 17 contest on Sunday night.
The 7-8 Vikings are currently one game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who occupy the final two NFC wild card spots.