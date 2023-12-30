Lane Kiffin Admits Account Trolling Ole Miss Players Was Created by Student Staffer

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed Saturday he was aware a student staffer created a burner account to troll his team's players.

An account named "WEARE_PennSt" had posted multiple messages claiming that Penn State players were criticizing Ole Miss players and that the Nittany Lions were going to "go up the middle all game long."

Some fan investigation showed that the account belonged to Rebels student assistant Fisher Ray, and Justin Williams of The Athletic reported that Kiffin knew of the account last night and thought it was funny.

Ole Miss defeated Penn State, 38-25, in the Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Kiffin continued by telling Williams that he was glad Ole Miss emerged victorious and that the Nittany Lions could not use it as motivation for the victory. He also said he was okay with Ray making the account because he is "not gonna start making social media rules on people."

The Ole Miss offensive line was certainly not weak in the contest. Behind the unit, the Rebels managed to produce 540 yards. Quarterback Jaxson Dart went 25-of-40 for 379 yards with three touchdowns while also adding a touchdown on the ground. He only took a single sack and the Rebels rushers earned 146 yards on the ground.