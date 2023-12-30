Video: Giants' Saquon Barkley Fined $21K for Unnecessary Roughness on Hit vs. Eagles

Video: Giants' Saquon Barkley Fined $21K for Unnecessary Roughness on Hit vs. EaglesDecember 30, 2023
The running back unnecessary roughness fines have hit Giants tailback Saquon Barkley.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the NFL had fined Barkley $21,855 for unnecessary roughness for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Another big running back fine: The NFL docked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> star Saquon Barkley $21,855 for unnecessary roughness on this play last week. <br><br>The league has been cracking down all season on players lowering their heads to initiate contact. <a href="https://t.co/jp1k87PUUC">pic.twitter.com/jp1k87PUUC</a>
Barkley lowered his head and likely gained a few extra yards as a result, but Pelissero reported that the league "has been cracking down all season on players lowering their heads to initiate contact." Barkley is the 24th running back to be fined this season, per Spotrac.
JJ Watt @JJWatt
First, running backs get crushed in contract negotiations.<br><br>Now they can't even play their position without risking fines.<br><br>How are you supposed to run between the tackles and properly protect yourself? You want to run straight up & down, get their knee blown out?<br><br>It's Football! <a href="https://t.co/zNI02TJXmF">https://t.co/zNI02TJXmF</a>
Barkley is set to bring home $10 million in 2023, so the fine shouldn't carry too much of a financial burden, but he is on a one-year deal and is likely hoping to secure a long-term deal this offseason.
Barkley had 23 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in the game, which the Giants lost 33-25. New York dropped to 5-10 on the season with the loss.
Barkley and the Giants have two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Eagles remaining on the regular season slate before an offseason with many decisions to be made about the future.