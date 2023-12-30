Video: Giants' Saquon Barkley Fined $21K for Unnecessary Roughness on Hit vs. Eagles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The running back unnecessary roughness fines have hit Giants tailback Saquon Barkley.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the NFL had fined Barkley $21,855 for unnecessary roughness for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Barkley lowered his head and likely gained a few extra yards as a result, but Pelissero reported that the league "has been cracking down all season on players lowering their heads to initiate contact." Barkley is the 24th running back to be fined this season, per Spotrac.

Barkley is set to bring home $10 million in 2023, so the fine shouldn't carry too much of a financial burden, but he is on a one-year deal and is likely hoping to secure a long-term deal this offseason.

Barkley had 23 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown in the game, which the Giants lost 33-25. New York dropped to 5-10 on the season with the loss.