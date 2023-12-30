Seahawks' Jamal Adams Placed on IR with Knee Injury; Out at Least 4 Games

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Saturday that the team has placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve.

Adams will now miss the Seahawks' next four games, meaning that his season is likely over unless Seattle makes a deep postseason run. The team has just two games remaining in the regular season.

He missed the Seahawks' past two contests with a knee injury. Although he was able to practice with the team on Wednesday and Thursday, it didn't appear that his return to the field was imminent.

The 28-year-old was traded to the Seahawks in a July 2020 deal with the New York Jets, as Seattle sent two first-round picks and a third-round pick in return. While Adams got off to a hot start by making the Pro Bowl in his first year with the team, injuries have piled up and hurt his effectiveness ever since.

He suffered a season-ending torn quadriceps tendon in his first game of the 2022 season, which resulted in a long road to recovery.

"It's a real humbling experience that I went through," he said before the 2023 campaign, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "My mindset is a lot sharper, the details of what I went through, nobody could honestly understand unless you've been through it. It's definitely something I don't wish on anybody, but I made it out, and I'm just looking forward to the journey and I'm looking forward to the seasons."

He's struggled in coverage this season while taking a step back as a pass-rusher. After recording 9.5 sacks in 2020, he hasn't been able to take down an opposing quarterback in 22 regular season starts since. Pro Football Focus gave him a meager 54.9 grade in 2023, allowing 28 receptions on 34 targets.