NFL Rumors: Frank Clark Released by Seahawks; Signed Contract with Seattle in October

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive end Frank Clark on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clark signed with the Seahawks in October after getting released by the Denver Broncos, but he was a healthy scratch in three of the past five games.

In eight games this season split between the Broncos and Seahawks, the three-time Pro Bowler has eight tackles and no sacks.

