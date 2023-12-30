Russell Wilson Rumors: Steelers, Patriots, Falcons Seen as Landing Spots by Insiders

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Multiple teams are reportedly expected to have interest in veteran quarterback Russell Wilson if the Denver Broncos release him during the offseason.

During an appearance Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler named the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as teams that could pursue Wilson in free agency:

The Broncos announced this week that they are benching Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the final two games this season, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the decision was made to prevent Wilson from getting injured.

If Wilson were to get injured and fail a physical in March, a $37 million injury guarantee in his contract would fully vest.

Fowler noted that the Broncos are expected to release Wilson before the start of the new league year, making him a free agent.

