Report: Jaire Alexander Isn't Seen as 'Problem Child' by Packers amid Suspension

The Green Bay Packers reportedly don't anticipate having any long-term issues with star cornerback Jaire Alexander after suspending him for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Packers don't view Alexander as a "problem child" and look forward to having him back in the lineup for their Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers suspended Alexander for their Week 17 game against the Vikings for conduct detrimental to the team after he went to midfield for the opening coin toss against the Carolina Panthers despite not being chosen by head coach Matt LaFleur as a captain for the game.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Alexander nearly made a massive blunder after the toss, as he told the officials that Green Bay wanted to play defense first.

Had the referee accepted that answer, Carolina would have gotten the ball to start the game and the second half since choosing to play defense is different than deferring.

LaFleur said that since he had told the referee before the game that he wanted to defer if the Packers won the toss, the ref double checked and allowed Green Bay to defer.

After the game, Alexander did not apologize publicly for the mistake, and he seemed to essentially confirm that he wasn't supposed to be on the field for the toss, saying: "It's only suiting. I don't think coach knew I was from Charlotte, so..."

Green Bay went on to win the game 33-30, improving to 7-8 and keeping its playoff hopes alive in the process.

On Sunday night, the Packers will go on the road to face a Vikings team that is starting a rookie quarterback in Jaren Hall.

Hall figures to be helped immensely by the presence of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who won't have to contend with one of the NFL's best corners in Alexander due to the suspension.

The 26-year-old Alexander has been limited to just six games this season due to injury, but he was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in both 2020 and 2022, and he set a career high with five interceptions last season.

According to Spotrac, Green Bay signed Alexander to a four-year, $84 million contract extension last year, making him the league's highest-paid cornerback.