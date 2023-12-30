Conor McGregor Says He'll Announce Fight Date, Opponent for UFC Return on January 1

Conor McGregor Says He'll Announce Fight Date, Opponent for UFC Return on January 1December 30, 2023
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Conor McGregor is ready to make his highly anticipated UFC return.
The Irishman revealed Saturday that he intends to announce his fight date and opponent on Jan. 1, 2024. He also hyped up fans by writing that his comeback will be the "greatest" in sports history.
