    Conor McGregor Says He'll Announce Fight Date, Opponent for UFC Return on January 1

    Erin WalshDecember 30, 2023

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 28: Conor McGregor pose for a photo from ringside prior to during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
    Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

    Conor McGregor is ready to make his highly anticipated UFC return.

    The Irishman revealed Saturday that he intends to announce his fight date and opponent on Jan. 1, 2024. He also hyped up fans by writing that his comeback will be the "greatest" in sports history.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024.

    Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

    The Greatest Comeback in Sports History.

