Steve Kerr Says Warriors 'Got Demoralized' in Loss to Heat: 'We Got Out-Worked'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Things are getting tense for the Golden State Warriors are another ugly performance in a loss, this time to a shorthanded Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and Josh Richardson.

Head coach Steve Kerr didn't mince words after the game, saying the Warriors "got demoralized" and they were "out-coached, out-worked, and out-played" in their 114-102 loss to the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Butler has missed four consecutive games with a strained left calf. Lowry, Martin and Richardson were ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were at full strength with the exception of Draymond Green due to his ongoing indefinite suspension.

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo feasted against Golden State's defense. Herro scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Adebayo had a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists.

Stephen Curry might be starting to feel the burden of trying to carry this Warriors team. He made just three of 15 field-goal attempts and finished with 13 points. This is his second consecutive game and third time in six games with fewer than 20 points.

The two-time NBA MVP had fewer than 20 points two times in his first 23 games. The supporting cast didn't provide much help. Klay Thompson had 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Chris Paul only had more assist (four) than turnover (three) in 27 minutes.