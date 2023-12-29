Aaron Rodgers Talks Jets' 2024 Needs: 'Shore Up' OL, Add Skill Player on the Outside

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The New York Jets may still have two games left in the 2023 season, but Aaron Rodgers is already looking ahead to 2024.

"Offensively, I think we need to just shore up the offensive line a little bit," Rodgers said on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

"We've had a lot of injuries... we've had a lot of moving pieces, a lot of different offensive lines throughout the year, so we've got to shore that up a little bit," Rodgers said.

Rodgers indicated the Jets could continue to build around running backs Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda.

"There's not a lot of holes, I think," Rodgers said. "We just gotta reload another pieces here and there, and maybe add another skill player on the outside, but I like the pieces that are in place moving forward."

The Jets, who are set to face the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m., were on Dec. 17 eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th consecutive season.

Rodgers added that the Jets would need to "shore up" their kicking in 2024. The team has scored 31 field goals on 32 attempts so far this season.

"It's been highlighted this year because we've had to punt so many times," Rodgers said. "Thomas Morstead's had a fantastic season for us, and Greg Zuerlein we saw last week, he's been as consistent as anybody in the game, so we've got to get those guys back, and other than that I think we'll be in a good place to make a run for the next few years."

Rodgers' assessment of the team includes putting himself at the quarterback position for the near future.

After rupturing his Achilles tendon four snaps into his Sept. 11 Jets debut, the 40-year-old plans to return next season. When he does, it will mark his first full NFL game since his final outing with the Green Bay Packers in January.

Although Rodgers' contract is only guaranteed through 2024, the four-time MVP has indicated he does not plan on next season being his final one.

"I don't think that next year will be my last year," Rodgers said earlier this month on the Pat McAfee show. "With some of the things I've learned over the last year about taking care of my body... I feel like I can play more years, and I can be effective into my forties."

Rodgers' comments also reflect the role he has taken on with the Jets while recovering from injury season, during which he served as "basically... a part-time member of the coaching staff," according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini. At times he was an "active voice" on players' headsets during games, according to Rosenblatt.