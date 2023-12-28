Lakers Rumors: Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale Among Potential Trade Options

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers could be looking to add some pieces on the wing.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, those pieces could reside in Brooklyn. Buha said that Nets forwards Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith could be a pair of players that the Lakers look to make a trade for as the deadline inches closer.

"Maybe you … go for Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith," Buha said on the "Hoops Tonight" podcast. "Those are two guys the Lakers have had interest in dating back to last offseason and even last trade deadline. So I know that those are two guys that they would have interest in bringing in."

O'Neale and Finney-Smith could be the role players that Los Angeles needs to get over the hump.

A sixth-year veteran, O'Neale is averaging 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Nets, typically coming off the bench. He's spent the last two seasons in Brooklyn, joining the Nets ahead of the 2022-23 season in a trade.

Finney-Smith, a seventh-year player who has been in and out of the starting lineup, is putting up 10.5 points and five rebounds per game. Finney-Smith could add some valuable shooting to the Lakers' lineup, shooting 44.8% from deep on 5.5 attempts per game. He joined the Nets ahead of last season's deadline as a part of the Dallas Mavericks package for Kyrie Irving.