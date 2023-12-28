NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Not Expected to Play vs. Ravens with Ankle Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle is expected to miss the team's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday due to a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Waddle suffered the injury during the Dolphins' 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

With a record of 11-4, Miami's upcoming matchup with the 12-3 Ravens will have implications on the owner of the AFC's No. 1 seed by the end of the regular season.

This will be Waddle's second missed game of the season. The former first-round pick has remained one of the league's better wideouts, recording 72 catches for 1,014 yards to go along with four touchdowns in 14 games. He has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

With just two games remaining before the playoffs, Waddle's status for the postseason is unknown after Miami clinched a berth after taking the Cowboys down. It doesn't sound like the team is concerned about him missing an extended stretch, though.

"It's a high ankle sprain," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told members of the media on Wednesday (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald). "It's not overly severe, but high ankles are tough when you make a living on cutting."