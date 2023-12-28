Broncos' Russell Wilson on Benching, Release Rumors: 'Looking Forward to What's Next'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has spoken after news of his benching broke Wednesday.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team benched Wilson for Jarrett Stidham in order to find a "spark" offensively.

"I can tell you we're desperately trying to win," Payton said. "Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this -- and it's a decision I'm making -- is to get a spark offensively."

That did not jive with numerous reports which claimed that financial motivations led to Wilson's benching.

And now, it appears that Wilson's tenure in Denver is over, given his comment about looking forward to what's next coupled with a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Wilson joined the Broncos after Denver landed him from the Seattle Seahawks via a blockbuster trade in March 2022.

His first year in Denver was disastrous as the Broncos finished last in scoring in the NFL and last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record.

This year has seen marked improvement under new head coach Sean Payton, even if it's only resulted in a 7-8 record. Wilson's has done far better, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.