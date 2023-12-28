X

    Broncos' Russell Wilson on Benching, Release Rumors: 'Looking Forward to What's Next'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 28, 2023

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 24: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) comes off the field after losing to the New England Patriots 26-23 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday December 24, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has spoken after news of his benching broke Wednesday.

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    God's got me. <br>Looking forward to what's next.

    Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team benched Wilson for Jarrett Stidham in order to find a "spark" offensively.

    "I can tell you we're desperately trying to win," Payton said. "Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this -- and it's a decision I'm making -- is to get a spark offensively."

    That did not jive with numerous reports which claimed that financial motivations led to Wilson's benching.

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    Sources to <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broncos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broncos</a> threatened to bench Russell Wilson weeks ago if he didn't remove his injury guarantees.<br><br>Russell Wilson's benching by the Broncos today is solely financially related and has been in the works for weeks, per multiple sources with direct… <a href="https://t.co/pmq172Cm1H">pic.twitter.com/pmq172Cm1H</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    This, pretty clearly, is it for Russell Wilson in Denver. Broncos are on the hook for $39 million in guarantees in 2024. However, hanging on to him into 2024 would mean $37 million vesting for 2025.<br><br>So it's $39 million buyout this offseason or $37 million buyout next offseason. <a href="https://t.co/EL9DS4dj9t">https://t.co/EL9DS4dj9t</a>

    And now, it appears that Wilson's tenure in Denver is over, given his comment about looking forward to what's next coupled with a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

    Dianna Russini @DMRussini

    The Broncos reached out to Wilson's representatives in late October and explained that Wilson would lose the starting job and be made inactive for the rest of the season if he did not defer the injury guarantee trigger date that he has for 2025, per multiple league sources.

    Dianna Russini @DMRussini

    It was explained, the Broncos never told Wilson if or when they would bench him this season, he just played until he was told this morning he was no longer starting.

    Wilson joined the Broncos after Denver landed him from the Seattle Seahawks via a blockbuster trade in March 2022.

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    The Broncos' Russell Wilson trade looks even worse after the report of his benching: <a href="https://t.co/FGs7JkIL0j">https://t.co/FGs7JkIL0j</a> <a href="https://t.co/KFETL7WaWB">pic.twitter.com/KFETL7WaWB</a>

    His first year in Denver was disastrous as the Broncos finished last in scoring in the NFL and last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record.

    This year has seen marked improvement under new head coach Sean Payton, even if it's only resulted in a 7-8 record. Wilson's has done far better, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

    However, by all accounts, it appears the 35-year-old's time in Denver is winding down.