Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 'I Cannot Express What It Means to Me' to Play for Dodgers

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the most stacked team in Major League Baseball this winter when they added Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to their roster via free agency.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Yamamoto told reporters that he can't wait to play for the Dodgers for years to come.

"I cannot express what it means to me to be able to call Los Angeles my new home," Yamamoto said, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Like Ohtani, Yamamoto noted that his opportunity to win with the Dodgers was a big factor in his decision to sign with the club. Ohtani said during his introductory press conference that he prioritizes winning, which was one of the reasons he signed in L.A.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in a statement, per MLB.com:

"We could not be more excited to bring Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Dodgers. You don't win three MVP awards by the age of 25 without an exceptional combination of talent, work ethic and mental toughness. He's an elite pitcher with an impressive dedication to his craft who will only become more dynamic in a Dodger uniform. We are thrilled for him to be a mainstay at the top of our starting rotation for years to come."

Yamamoto and the Dodgers agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract after the franchise signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million pact. The Dodgers also acquired Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and extended his contract.

Yamamoto was considered the top pitcher available this winter following a standout career with the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball. He finished the 2023 season 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 176 strikeouts in 171 innings across 24 games.

The 25-year-old won the Japanese league's Triple Crown, having led the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts, and also won the Eiji Sawamura Award, Japan's version of the Cy Young, in each of the last three seasons.