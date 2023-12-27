X

NFL

    Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Placed on Season-Ending IR with Ankle Injury

    Erin WalshDecember 27, 2023

    FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 8: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots smiles on the field prior to the start of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
    Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

    Rhamondre Stevenson's season has come to an end.

    With two games remaining in the regular season, the New England Patriots are placing the running back on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle ailment, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

