Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Placed on Season-Ending IR with Ankle Injury

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Placed on Season-Ending IR with Ankle InjuryDecember 27, 2023
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
Rhamondre Stevenson's season has come to an end.
With two games remaining in the regular season, the New England Patriots are placing the running back on season-ending injured reserve due to an ankle ailment, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
