Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'I Don't Think There's Another Rusher Like Me' in the NFL

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'I Don't Think There's Another Rusher Like Me' in the NFLDecember 27, 2023
Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons told reporters that there isn't "another rusher like me in the league" when asked if officials can probably evaluate whether or not to call offensive holding penalties against his opponents.
Jon Machota of The Athletic relayed Parsons' remarks.
"To be honest, and in the most humble way ever, I don't think there's another rusher like me in the league. I don't think there is a rusher that wins as quick as I do. There's not another rusher that does the things that I do. That's on tape. … They put me on the same pedestal as other rushers and we're just not all the same. … I don't think they realize that I'm 4.3 coming off the edge versus some dudes might be 4.4, 4.5, whatever. … I think the refs understand that I'm a good player but they don't understand the actual plays that I can make with my speed and what I can control."
The third-year pro out of Penn State has once again enjoyed a great season, amassing 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 53 tackles in 15 games.
