Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'I Don't Think There's Another Rusher Like Me' in the NFL

"To be honest, and in the most humble way ever, I don't think there's another rusher like me in the league. I don't think there is a rusher that wins as quick as I do. There's not another rusher that does the things that I do. That's on tape. … They put me on the same pedestal as other rushers and we're just not all the same. … I don't think they realize that I'm 4.3 coming off the edge versus some dudes might be 4.4, 4.5, whatever. … I think the refs understand that I'm a good player but they don't understand the actual plays that I can make with my speed and what I can control."