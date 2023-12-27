MLB Rumors: Dodgers May 'Make a Move' for Josh Hader After Yamamoto, Ohtani Contracts

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the two biggest free-agent signings of the offseason by adding Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they reportedly are not slowing down their pursuit of big-name players and are eyeing one of the best relievers on the open market.

"Our own Tom Verducci has talked about the Dodgers as not being done yet. They still may make a move for Josh Hader," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday.

A five-time All-Star, Hader spent the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres, who acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2022 trade deadline. He tied for eighth in the majors with 33 saves while finishing with a 1.28 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings of work.

Hader is a three-time NL Reliever of the Year who would be a reliable anchor at the back end of any bullpen. He began his career with five consecutive seasons with an ERA under 1.00.

It should come as no surprise that the Dodgers are not the only team interested in Hader. Morosi noted that there are multiple teams that will be "very aggressive" in the bullpen market, naming the World Series champion Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees as the teams that will be in pursuit of Hader and the other top free-agent relievers on the market like Robert Stephenson and Jordan Hicks.