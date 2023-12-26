Austin Reaves After Celtics Loss: Lakers 'Can Beat Any Team That Steps on the Floor'

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were once considered one of the best teams in the NBA, but over the last few years they've been stuck in mediocrity as they struggle to compete with true title contenders despite a roster that includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Monday's Christmas Day loss to the Boston Celtics was only L.A.'s latest loss to a team considered among the NBA's elite, though Lakers star Austin Reaves still believes the Purple and Gold can hang with the best of the best.

"I think we can beat any team that steps on the floor... we just gotta tighten things up," Reaves told reporters following Monday's loss.

The Lakers and Celtics actually kept things close during the first half as Boston entered the locker room up 58-57. However, the C's pulled away with a 41-point third quarter that set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Kristaps Porziņģis was brilliant for Boston in the victory, finishing with 28 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.

Davis did his part for the Lakers, scoring a season-high 40 points to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists and one block, but it wasn't enough as the likes of James struggled to put up points as he finished with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

With the victory, Boston improved to an NBA-best 23-6 while L.A. dropped to 16-15 and sit ninth in the Western Conference.