MMQB: NFL Execs Say Jayden Daniels Rivals Drake Maye as No. 2 QB After Caleb Williams

LSU star Jayden Daniels has overtaken North Carolina's Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL draft quarterback hierarchy in the eyes of some executives, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

"It might be going in the opposite direction," one AFC executive said to Breer. "Jayden is pulling away from Drake for me. … He makes every throw, his deep accuracy is rare, he's explosive as a runner but is a pocket passer. It's like [Deshaun Watson].

A different exec from an AFC team told Breer there is "not much" of a gap between Daniels and Maye, with an NFC executive concurring and saying the gulf is "not big anymore."

Breer cited an AFC scout who still sees Maye ahead of Daniels, saying the former "has a Pro Bowl ceiling" with a floor around the level of Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott. They envision Daniels, on the other hand, maxing out as a Jimmy Garoppolo or Kirk Cousins-type starter.

Daniels' profile steadily rose as the 2023 season unfolded, culminating in his Heisman Trophy victory. He produced eye-popping numbers, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while running for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.

At 23, Daniels is on the older end for a draft prospect, though, and his breakout will be weighed against what had otherwise been a pretty good but not exceptional college career.

Still, Breer wrote he "certainly wouldn't bet against him" being a top-10 pick.