    Lamar Jackson, Ravens Defense Celebrated by NFL Fans in Rout vs. Brock Purdy, 49ers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 26, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: s #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    There's no doubt who the NFL's best team is at the moment after the Baltimore Ravens destroyed the host San Francisco 49ers 33-19 on Christmas evening.

    And we now have a new leader in the MVP race as well in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

    This was supposed to be a tightly contested battle between the AFC and NFC's top seeds. That's how it played out for one half, at least, as the Ravens held a 16-12 halftime lead.

    However, Baltimore scored 17 unanswered points thanks to Jackson touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers as well as a Justin Tucker field goal. Entering the fourth quarter, the Ravens led 30-12.

    The 49ers did make it a bit interesting late with a Ronnie Bell touchdown catch and another late drive to attempt to make this a one-score game in the final minutes, but a Marcus Williams interception shut that effort down.

    Ultimately, the Ravens showed why they own the league's top scoring defense. They were in quarterback Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold's faces all night, amassing five interceptions (two from Kyle Hamilton), four sacks and nine quarterback hits.

    Purdy, the NFL MVP favorite entering the evening, struggled in particular with four picks. Per Lisa Salters on the ABC/ESPN broadcast, Purdy left the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger. He was cleared to return, but the 49ers stuck with Darnold late as the game was essentially out of reach.

    The biggest pick was courtesy of Patrick Queen, who set the Ravens up nine yards from the end zone after this effort with Baltimore up 23-12.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    INTERCEPTION <a href="https://twitter.com/Patrickqueen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrickqueen_</a>!!!!!!! INTERCEPTION NO. 4 FOR THE DEFENSE!!!! <br><br>TUNE IN ON ABC!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/eM9b1HkgL9">pic.twitter.com/eM9b1HkgL9</a>

    That soon set up a Zay Flowers touchdown for the three-score advantage.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    TOUCHDOWN <a href="https://twitter.com/ZayFlowers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZAYFLOWERS</a> FROM <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LJ_ERA8</a>!!!!! <br><br>TUNE IN ON ABC!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PROBOWLVOTE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PROBOWLVOTE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rjx2NMTpAt">pic.twitter.com/Rjx2NMTpAt</a>

    As for Jackson, he showed why he's the MVP favorite now. He completed 23-of-35 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns while adding 45 rushing yards. Jackson's favorite target was Zay Flowers, who snagged nine passes for 72 yards and a score.

    Jackson routinely led a confident, efficient and explosive offense that uses its weapons all over the field. The biggest one is Jackson, of course, who received plenty of praise on social media alongside the ferocious defensive effort.

    Governor Wes Moore @GovWesMoore

    In Maryland we've known <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> is the MVP, but tonight the rest of the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> found out! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    JustinTinsley @JustinTinsley

    Lamar Jackson was a free agent and teams just went, "We good." I'll never forget that.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    STATEMENT GAME TO THE WHOLE LEAGUE<br><br>Ravens 12-3 <br>5 interceptions<br>Best defense in the league <br>Lamar Jackson the MVP <a href="https://t.co/o2CTPRTOXX">pic.twitter.com/o2CTPRTOXX</a>

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    I've seen enough. Lamar Jackson is MVP <a href="https://t.co/7N3OKsEiRU">pic.twitter.com/7N3OKsEiRU</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    This feels ancient, but.... Remember when every NFL team was allowed to talk to Lamar Jackson in the offseason, and a bunch of teams publicly came out and just said "nah, we're good."

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Lamar Jackson SNATCHED the MVP Award tonight.

    Baltimore Beatdown @BmoreBeatdown

    That's soon-to-be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

    Spencer Schultz @ravens4dummies

    The Ravens defense is the apex predator in football.<br><br>Lamar Jackson is the apex quarterback. <br><br>They're a balanced, sound, physical football team.

    Jason Wilson @mrjasonowilson

    SF against the Ravens defense <a href="https://t.co/kTqGsHiFW5">pic.twitter.com/kTqGsHiFW5</a>

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    People talking about how this game is going to cost Purdy the MVP as if the Ravens defense is not VERY VERY GOOD. This is what they do to opposing QBs!

    Jim Palmer @Jim22Palmer

    Ravens rule . Tremendous Xmas present for Raven fans. Dominate 49'ers on the road.Stifling defense .

    Luke Jones @BaltimoreLuke

    Quite an exclamation point from this defense. And no need to check the power rankings tomorrow after this butt whooping -- the Baltimore Ravens are the undisputed best team in the NFL on Christmas night.

    Kei @RealMamaEagle

    A clinic by this Baltimore Ravens defense tonight.

    br_betting @br_betting

    Ravens defense winning everyone money in their fantasy leagues this week 😂 <a href="https://t.co/hyuNCDfcze">pic.twitter.com/hyuNCDfcze</a>

    Baltimore will now host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens will clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win.