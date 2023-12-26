Report: FSU QB Tate Rodemaker to Enter Transfer Portal, Miss Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker is reportedly seeking a new opportunity for the final year of his collegiate career.

According to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Rodemaker said Monday that he is entering the transfer portal and he won't be playing in Florida State's matchup against Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Rodemaker's decision comes amid Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell's pursuit of transfer quarterbacks Cameron Ward and DJ Uiagalelei. However, neither of them has committed to Florida State as of yet.

"This decision to enter the portal was incredibly difficult," a source close to the Rodemaker family told 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. "However, with the unforgiving nature of the calendar relative to transfer portal players and bowl games and limited opportunities remaining for transfer quarterbacks, the family felt this move was in Tate's best interest. Florida State has quite publicly recruited multiple quarterbacks in this transfer cycle, so Tate and his family reluctantly came to the decision that now was the time to move on."

A 3-star recruit in the class of 2020, Rodemaker opened the 2023 season as the primary backup to Jordan Travis before he was thrust into action when Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury. The redshirt junior appeared in nine games and started Florida State's win over in-state rival Florida. He threw for 134 yards against the Gators and finished the season with 510 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rodemaker ended up suffering an injury of his own against Florida and was forced to miss the ACC Championship Game against Louisville. VanHaaren noted that he would've been cleared to play in the Orange Bowl if he didn't opt out of the game.