Giants' Tommy DeVito Benched for Tyrod Taylor After 1st Half Struggles vs. Eagles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito has been benched after early struggles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Pam Oliver said on the Fox broadcast that it was a "coach's decision."

The rookie quarterback, who started the year on the New York Giants' practice squad, couldn't get anything going in the first half against the Eagles, and Brian Daboll went to Tyrod Taylor in relief.

DeVito, who has started the last six games for the Giants, had just 55 passing yards on 9-of-16 passing, prompting Daboll to bring in Taylor with the New York trailing 20-3. DeVito initially played relief for Taylor when he suffered an injury in October, but he retained that position for several more weeks.

The Giants are looking for a big upset over their division rival in a Christmas Day battle on Monday.

DeVito has become a fan-favorite among the Giants' faithful over the past two months thanks to his play on the field and his personality off the field. DeVito led the Giants to three wins in the six games he started, recording 1,032 passing yards and eight touchdowns across the season.

As a New Jersey native he became popular throughout the New York and New Jersey area, making appearances at local restaurants and even signing an endorsement deal with Rao's, a specialty tomato sauce brand.

His time to shine this season might be over now, though, with Taylor coming in to lead the Giants in the second half against the Eagles.

Taylor has started in three games this season, though one of those was cut short due to an injury. He's recorded 592 yards and a pair of touchdowns with a 64.8 completion percentage.

The veteran quarterback has been with the Giants for two seasons, but has seen limited playing time. Across his 13-season career, Taylor's only time holding a consistent starting position was his stint with the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017.