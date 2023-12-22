Giants' Tommy DeVito Agrees to Endorsement Deal With Rao's Homemade Sauce

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito signed a saucy endorsement deal this week that pairs perfectly with his nickname, "Tommy Cutlets."

Per The Record's Art Stapleton, the New York Giants rookie quarterback signed an official partnership with Rao's Homemade, which makes a line of specialty tomato sauces. According to DeVito, Rao's is his first option to go with chicken cutlets.

"Rao's Homemade, the official sauce of Tommy Cutlets," DeVito said in an Instagram reel promoting Rao's. "Rao's Homemade ingredients are simple. The cooking process is authentic and slow simmered over open kettles. Old Italian tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil, and onion in each bite."

DeVito has had a quick rise to stardom. After going undrafted out of Illinois and signing to the Giants practice squad ahead of the season, DeVito took over as the starter in November. His popularity skyrocketed in recent weeks after he led the Giants to three straight wins — though New York lost to the New Orleans Saints last week.

In his seven appearances this season, DeVito has picked up 1,032 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He's looking to bounce back from the loss to the Saints with a big performance against the Philadelphia Eagles this week.