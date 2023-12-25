Jalen Brunson Delights Knicks Fans, Scores 38 in Christmas Win over Giannis, Bucks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 38 points and Julius Randle (24 points) and RJ Barrett (21 points) both had stellar games as the New York Knicks earned a 128-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday's Christmas Day matchup.

The win atoned for the Knicks' 19-point loss to Milwaukee at home just two nights ago and led to a heaping pile of praise for Brunson on social media.

Brunson's huge performance comes amid a week in which he was the center of conversation regarding the status of shorter NBA players. Las Vegas Aces coach and former San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon said Brunson is "too small" to lead the Knicks to a championship.

"They don't have enough personnel, they don't have the manpower that they need to hang with those guys," Hammon said of the Knicks. "I think you're going to get a consistent team like they've been, they're a pretty good team.

"They're well-coached, they're going to be on their defensive game, but at the end of the day, they don't have a dude. You gotta have a dude, you gotta have a 1A dude and they're missing that at the end of the day if we're just getting down to brass tacks."

Brunson did his best to show he is a "1A dude" on a nationally televised setting and got big games from his supporting cast. Randle has scored 20-plus points in 14 straight games despite struggles shooting from distance, while Barrett had his first 20-point performance since Dec. 15.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard led the way with 32 points apiece for Milwaukee, but the Bucks got little from their bench.