    Jalen Brunson Delights Knicks Fans, Scores 38 in Christmas Win over Giannis, Bucks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2023

    Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 38 points and Julius Randle (24 points) and RJ Barrett (21 points) both had stellar games as the New York Knicks earned a 128-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday's Christmas Day matchup.

    The win atoned for the Knicks' 19-point loss to Milwaukee at home just two nights ago and led to a heaping pile of praise for Brunson on social media.

    Ben Stiller @BenStiller

    Jalen Brunson appreciation tweet.

    dean 🦂 @DeanScorpion_

    Jalen Brunson: "Who am I?"<br><br>Damian Lillard: <a href="https://t.co/VmPV0J8RZ1">pic.twitter.com/VmPV0J8RZ1</a>

    J.E. Skeets @jeskeets

    I'm going to go crazy when Jalen Brunson is, like, 5th or 6th among East guards when it comes to the first fan vote returns for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Knicks fans gotta have this guy starting.

    Julito McCullum aka LITO @IamJulito

    Jalen Brunson really is the best point guard in the East. Idc who says anything else.

    joshua @recessbelljay

    how many elite PGs does Jalen Brunson have to completely outclass before he's shown any respect???

    Shaun On Playback @iHateShaun

    Wow. It's a shame Jalen Brunson is never the best player on the floor no matter what team we play against. If only.

    Brunson's huge performance comes amid a week in which he was the center of conversation regarding the status of shorter NBA players. Las Vegas Aces coach and former San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon said Brunson is "too small" to lead the Knicks to a championship.

    "They don't have enough personnel, they don't have the manpower that they need to hang with those guys," Hammon said of the Knicks. "I think you're going to get a consistent team like they've been, they're a pretty good team.

    "They're well-coached, they're going to be on their defensive game, but at the end of the day, they don't have a dude. You gotta have a dude, you gotta have a 1A dude and they're missing that at the end of the day if we're just getting down to brass tacks."

    Brunson did his best to show he is a "1A dude" on a nationally televised setting and got big games from his supporting cast. Randle has scored 20-plus points in 14 straight games despite struggles shooting from distance, while Barrett had his first 20-point performance since Dec. 15.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard led the way with 32 points apiece for Milwaukee, but the Bucks got little from their bench.

    Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley gave the Knicks a fourth 20-point scorer as a reserve.