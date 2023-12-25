Broncos' Russell Wilson on Loss to Patriots: 'We Probably Should Have Won This Game'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

With the Denver Broncos' playoff hopes on life support, Russell Wilson acknowledged the team blew its best remaining chance at a win Sunday night against the New England Patriots.

"I haven't done the math, I'm feeling this loss right now," Wilson said. "We probably should have won this game, probably the best thing we can do is get up [Monday], be with our families and get back to work."

The Broncos allowed 23 second-half points and fell to 7-8 when Chad Ryland hit a 56-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to give the Patriots a 26-23 upset over Denver.

The Denver offense did not show up until the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points in consecutive drives to erase a 23-7 Patriots lead before the defense allowed Bailey Zappe to lead a game-winning drive for New England.

The Patriots were essentially playing for pride, as they sit 4-11 and lost draft positioning by defeating the Broncos. Denver, meanwhile, will need to win out and needs a ton of help to have a chance at securing an AFC Wild Card spot.

"Frustrating game in that we had a lot of opportunities, especially in the first half; offensively we struggled," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. " ... Our margin for error right now isn't what it needs to be and we end up on the losing end of a game."