Trevor Lawrence Says It Doesn't Look Like Jaguars Practice After Loss to Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars laid an egg en route to a 30-12 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville fell behind 30-0 in the third quarter, lost the turnover battle 4-0 and possessed the ball for 14 fewer minutes than the Bucs.

After the game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence provided a succinct and honest assessment of the team's performance.

In fairness to Lawrence, he didn't practice much himself, sitting out Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session Friday (concussion protocol, ankle injury). He finished the game completing 17-of-29 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interception. Unfortunately, Lawrence departed early with a right shoulder injury, and he will be evaluated Monday.

The biggest culprit toward the loss was also the pass defense, which allowed Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield to carve the Jags to the tune of 283 passes and two scores on 26-of-35 passes. Mike Evans caught seven of those passes for 86 yards and both touchdowns.

The Jaguars' run game was also non-existent, with the team totaling just 37 yards.

Jacksonville has now gone 0-4 in December after an 8-3 start. The Jags have also been outscored 53-19 in their past two games after losing to the Baltimore Ravens 23-7 last Sunday.

Ultimately, it's a very tough loss for the Jags, who would have owned the solo AFC South lead with two games left. Instead, Jacksonville is tied with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts at 8-7 for first.