X

NFL

    Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Ripped by NFL Fans After Big Loss to Bucs in Playoff Picture

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is sacked by Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    Sunday couldn't have gone much worse for Trevor Lawrence.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback threw for two interceptions, lost a fumble, was sacked three times and ultimately left the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return with a shoulder injury, all while his team was blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-12.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GETLIVE45?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GETLIVE45</a> ‼️<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsTB</a> on CBS<br>🗳️: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DevinWhite__40?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DevinWhite__40</a> <a href="https://t.co/LccDYrOpP1">pic.twitter.com/LccDYrOpP1</a>

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    DROPPED 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsTB</a> on CBS<br>🗳️: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LavonteDavid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LavonteDavid</a> <a href="https://t.co/b1DMYAlckW">pic.twitter.com/b1DMYAlckW</a>

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    A lot of picks this holiday season 🎁🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsTB</a> on CBS<br>🗳️: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AntoineWJr11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntoineWJr11</a> <a href="https://t.co/xOLQ6a6cay">pic.twitter.com/xOLQ6a6cay</a>

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Trevor Lawrence is having a tough time <a href="https://t.co/okroNf7I6X">pic.twitter.com/okroNf7I6X</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. <br><br>He's had a rough run of injuries this season — knee, ankle, concussion and now shoulder.

    It was a brutal loss for the Jaguars as they look to remain in the playoff hunt, dropping them to 8-7. Both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans hold identical records, setting up quite the battle for the AFC South title with just two games remaining.

    The Jags have two very winnable games against the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans remaining. But the team's four-game losing streak has turned them from AFC contenders to a team fighting for its postseason life.

    Lawrence, who also threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, didn't do his team many favors on Sunday. Granted, he had a short week after going through the concussion protocol. And he faced consistent pressure from Tampa's blitz, leaving him scrambling for his life throughout the contest.

    But fans and pundits alike weren't about to cut him much slack after the horrid performance:

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Trevor Lawrence today: <a href="https://t.co/lazYd9vXfb">pic.twitter.com/lazYd9vXfb</a>

    Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Ripped by NFL Fans After Big Loss to Bucs in Playoff Picture
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jason Cole @JasonCole62

    I realize Trevor Lawrence is banged, but ... if you told me before the season that Baker Mayfield would have dominated this matchup of former No. 1 overall picks, I would have laughed and lost a lot of money.

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Trevor Lawrence is simultaneously a disappointment considering what he was expected to be coming out of college, and easily the best quarterback from the 2021 draft class.

    Michael DiRocco @ESPNdirocco

    Per ESPN Stats &amp; Info, this is Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence's eighth career game with 3+ turnovers, three more than any other player since 2021 (Josh Allen and Mac Jones have 5 each).

    Gregory Bell II @BobbyBooshay713

    Trevor Lawrence so far….. <a href="https://t.co/Z4XJTNl22N">pic.twitter.com/Z4XJTNl22N</a>

    Ryan DePaul @RyanDePaul

    Can we get Trevor Lawrence out of the Top-5 QB talk? He can hardly make the Top-10 cut, if at all.

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    I'll keep saying it. Are we sure Trevor Lawrence is that dude? He doesn't stink by any means, but he's not a top 10 guy IMO. I said what I said.

    Davis Mattek @DavisMattek

    I am open to the idea that Trevor Lawrence is Gen Z Sam Bradford

    Chris Williams @slimceeVA

    Is Trevor Lawrence actually mid? <a href="https://t.co/3u1PBq0sb3">pic.twitter.com/3u1PBq0sb3</a>

    Mr. Chicken aka Cabernet Papi @5on_it

    Every human alive was wrong about Trevor Lawrence. Pretty good player but a mile away from generational

    While Lawerence was struggling, Baker Mayfield was absolutely dealing, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns, taking one sack. He didn't turn the ball over.

    So Lawrence will face the majority of the scorn, and justifiably so, but this was a team loss.

    The Jaguars turned the ball over four times in total, leading to 21 Bucs' points. They only ran for 37 yards. Tampa had a little over 37 minutes of possession, playing the ball control game well. Head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor deserve scrutiny as well as this team continues to sink.

    The Jaguars remain atop the AFC South based on tiebreakers. But if this team doesn't find some sort of spark, the 2023 season is going to end in bitter disappointment, and earlier than expected.