    Amari Cooper's Dominant Game vs. Texans Hyped by NFL Fans, Fantasy Football Managers

    Doric SamDecember 24, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had the best performance of his career in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, and fantasy football managers in the playoff semifinals either reaped the benefits or laid victim to his dominance.

    Cooper set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 265 yards along with two touchdowns on 11 catches to lead the Browns to a 36-22 victory. The former Raider and Cowboy joined Hall of Famer Terrell Owens as the only receivers in NFL history to record 200-yard games for three different franchises.

    Cooper asserted himself early on, as he made one circus catch after another to the astonishment of the Texans defense. He found the end zone early in the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown catch. His second score came in the third quarter on a seven-yard pass from Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco, who finished with 370 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for his third straight 300-yard game.

    Fans on social media were left in awe by Cooper's performance, and a lot of them expressed gratitude for singlehandedly propelling them to a fantasy football championship:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Amari Cooper fantasy managers rn 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/ctzD3ts4A9">pic.twitter.com/ctzD3ts4A9</a>

    Anthony Cover 1 @Pro__Ant

    Amari Cooper is going to live in fantasy football managers heads all week. Positively &amp; negatively. Bringer of both life &amp; death with his stat line today

    PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy

    The correct answer was Amari Cooper <br><br>45.1 PPR POINTS IN THREE QUARTERS 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/pvhUOBz7n8">https://t.co/pvhUOBz7n8</a> <a href="https://t.co/mr5D0KJ96L">pic.twitter.com/mr5D0KJ96L</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    Amari Cooper so far:<br>8 rec<br>220 yards<br>2 TDs<br>42.0 fantasy points<br><br>A LEGENDARY GAME TO REMEMBER AND HE'S STILL GOING <a href="https://t.co/oNO5Wme6cE">pic.twitter.com/oNO5Wme6cE</a>

    Matt Wilson @CoachWilson66

    Amari Cooper for President. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DawgPound?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DawgPound</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Amari 🥹🥹🥹

    Sleeper @SleeperHQ

    Amari Cooper managers congratulations on making it to the fantasy Championship 🫡

    Tyvis Powell @1Tyvis

    Live look at Amari Cooper with my fantasy team <a href="https://t.co/F2kcsmyvty">pic.twitter.com/F2kcsmyvty</a>

    DraftKings @DraftKings

    Amari Cooper fantasy managers currently 📈: <a href="https://t.co/az92ulbxfZ">pic.twitter.com/az92ulbxfZ</a>

    theScore Bet @theScoreBet

    Live look at people that are playing against Amari Cooper in fantasy today: <a href="https://t.co/f1gyRLWDp0">pic.twitter.com/f1gyRLWDp0</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Watching Amari Cooper end my fantasy football season<a href="https://t.co/DLhvLYLWxd">pic.twitter.com/DLhvLYLWxd</a>

    Al Pawlowski @AlPawlowski

    Flacco to Cooper is the new Kosar to Slaughter.

    bing @kiwiaregreen

    Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper one random Sunday <a href="https://t.co/D9vU24S1gp">pic.twitter.com/D9vU24S1gp</a>

    mullet Lee @PhiLeePhilly

    Amari Cooper &amp; Joe Flacco today <a href="https://t.co/QTp3gHiQoZ">pic.twitter.com/QTp3gHiQoZ</a>

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    Amari Cooper has more yards in the first three quarters against the Texans than Stefon Diggs has in his last six games combined

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Most games with 200 receiving yards in the Super Bowl Era<br><br>Calvin Johnson 5<br>Amari Cooper 4<br>Jerry Rice 4 <a href="https://t.co/LKp3FXthGe">pic.twitter.com/LKp3FXthGe</a>

    He-Man Hoochie @BlizzyEscoe

    Me looking at Amari Cooper on my bench with 45 fantasy points and counting <a href="https://t.co/1vOhNXoPm2">pic.twitter.com/1vOhNXoPm2</a>

    Whistle @WhistleSports

    Amari Cooper saving my fantasy season <a href="https://t.co/lkPe4OT7Jy">pic.twitter.com/lkPe4OT7Jy</a>

    The Browns' win puts them in the driver's seat for one of the wild-card spots in the AFC. Cleveland (10-5) is looking to end a two-year playoff drought, and Cooper's performance will likely help the team do just that.

    The Texans (8-7), on the other hand, are falling behind in the crowded playoff race in the AFC. Houston was playing without star rookie C.J. Stroud (concussion) for the second straight game, but the team is hoping to have him back in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

    Cooper and the Browns will have a quick turnaround, as they will return to action on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.