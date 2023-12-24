Amari Cooper's Dominant Game vs. Texans Hyped by NFL Fans, Fantasy Football Managers

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had the best performance of his career in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, and fantasy football managers in the playoff semifinals either reaped the benefits or laid victim to his dominance.

Cooper set a single-game franchise record with a career-high 265 yards along with two touchdowns on 11 catches to lead the Browns to a 36-22 victory. The former Raider and Cowboy joined Hall of Famer Terrell Owens as the only receivers in NFL history to record 200-yard games for three different franchises.

Cooper asserted himself early on, as he made one circus catch after another to the astonishment of the Texans defense. He found the end zone early in the second quarter on a 75-yard touchdown catch. His second score came in the third quarter on a seven-yard pass from Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco, who finished with 370 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for his third straight 300-yard game.

Fans on social media were left in awe by Cooper's performance, and a lot of them expressed gratitude for singlehandedly propelling them to a fantasy football championship:

The Browns' win puts them in the driver's seat for one of the wild-card spots in the AFC. Cleveland (10-5) is looking to end a two-year playoff drought, and Cooper's performance will likely help the team do just that.

The Texans (8-7), on the other hand, are falling behind in the crowded playoff race in the AFC. Houston was playing without star rookie C.J. Stroud (concussion) for the second straight game, but the team is hoping to have him back in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.