    Josh Allen Celebrated by NFL Fans for Clutch Play in Bills' Comeback Win vs. Chargers

    Erin WalshDecember 24, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills needed Josh Allen to have a big game on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers to keep their playoff hopes alive, and he delivered.

    The Bills defeated the Chargers 24-22 on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium to improve to 9-6 on the season and rise in the AFC standings, jumping from a team on the bubble at No. 8 to in the playoff picture at No. 6.

    Allen completed 15 of 21 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown against one interception in the win, in addition to rushing for 15 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

    With his two rushing touchdowns, Allen joined former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 50-plus rushing scores in their career.

    NFL @NFL

    Josh Allen takes it himself for the lead!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsLAC</a> on Peacock<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eeNRIfK0VS">https://t.co/eeNRIfK0VS</a> <a href="https://t.co/dXvxA4lNrq">pic.twitter.com/dXvxA4lNrq</a>

    NFL @NFL

    tush push tn?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsLAC</a> on Peacock<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eeNRIfK0VS">https://t.co/eeNRIfK0VS</a> <a href="https://t.co/2MDPRbBmn1">pic.twitter.com/2MDPRbBmn1</a>

    One of the biggest plays of the game came with the Bills down 22-21 to the Chargers late in the fourth quarter. With 2:34 remaining in the final frame, Allen found wide receiver Khalil Shakir on third-and-four at the L.A. 28-yard line to secure a first down and keep the team's drive alive.

    The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but overturned after Shakir was deemed to be down by contact upon video review. Although no touchdown was scored, it was arguably the most important play of the game as it helped set the Bills up for the game-winning field goal.

    NFL @NFL

    Big play by Khalil Shakir!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsLAC</a> on Peacock<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eeNRIfK0VS">https://t.co/eeNRIfK0VS</a> <a href="https://t.co/42B4JZJAOr">pic.twitter.com/42B4JZJAOr</a>

    After the game, NFL fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, hyped up Allen for another clutch performance:

    Mike @mike_h1990

    Josh Allen came thru in the clutch on the game winning drive. Keeps everything alive for them, wild card and division.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsLAC</a>

    GMAN Bills Fan From SC @theo042296

    Fault Josh Allen all you want. The dude is clutch!! Wouldn't want any other QB!!

    JR. @JR_24X

    Josh Allen!!! Clutch! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    Jeremy Klump @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

    The Bills are the best team in the AFC. Josh Allen is the MVP

    sam howell @brunsonfor3_

    Josh Allen is the most valuable player in the league this season and I don't think it's close quite frankly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsLAC</a>

    zae 🎄 @lqveposie

    Okay well Josh Allen clutch

    Ben @benashun

    Josh Allen is so clutch omg 😭😭😭 McDermott owes him his LIFE

    Sal Capaccio 🏈 @SalSports

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> greeting and cheering for Josh Allen as he leaves the field at SoFi Stadium. "MVP" chant begins. <a href="https://t.co/elqzdVTKAE">pic.twitter.com/elqzdVTKAE</a>

    After a big win over the Chargers, the Bills will now enjoy the holidays before taking on the New England Patriots on Dec. 31. They end the regular season on Jan. 7 against the Miami Dolphins.