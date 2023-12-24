Commanders' Terry McLaurin Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Caitlin Winfrey

Commanders' Terry McLaurin Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Caitlin WinfreyDecember 24, 2023
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Winfrey on Saturday in an Instagram post.
"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with the person who has my heart," he wrote. "Caitlin, I thank God for granting me favor and bringing our journey's together. I am so excited to see what he has in store for us as we navigate this life hand and hand. Home is wherever you are and I'm at my best when I'm with you. I love you."
McLaurin has been successful both on and off the field this year, as he was recently named the Commanders' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Dec. 5.
The Pro Bowl wideout has recorded 66 catches for 835 yards this season, scoring three touchdowns. He's currently coming off a 141-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, his highest total of the season. McLaurin is now 165 receiving yards away from completing his fourth consecutive season passing the 1,000-yard mark.