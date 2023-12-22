Report: Eagles Were 'Most Miserable 10-1' Team Prior to 3-Game Losing Streak

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may have started the season 10-1, but it appears the mood inside the locker room wasn't reminiscent of their record.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the mood inside the team's facility "was tense" and the "more anxious than the Eagles should have been relative to their record and various past teams under similar circumstances."

"The most miserable 10-1 team," a source told McLane.

If the Eagles were miserable despite a 10-1 start, the mood in the locker room amid the team's three-game losing streak probably isn't any better.

One former NFL executive even described the Eagles' culture as a "clown show" while speaking with Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer following the team's losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles have blown their NFC lead amid this three-game losing streak and they now own the No. 5 seed, with the 49ers and Cowboys holding the top two seeds in the conference, respectively.

Philadelphia's offense has also been particularly disappointing during the team's losing streak as quarterback Jalen Hurts has thrown for just 638 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.

The defense hasn't been great all season, particularly when defending the pass. The Philly defense is allowing 255.4 passing yards per game, which is the fifth-most in the NFL, and 24.4 points per game.

The one thing going for the Eagles is that they sit second in the NFC East with a 10-4 record and have already locked up a playoff spot. They'll have the opportunity to better their record and rise in the standings if they can defeat the New York Giants twice and the Arizona Cardinals to close out the regular season.

Those should be fairly easy matchups for the Eagles and ones that should give them some positive momentum entering the postseason.