NFL Rumors: Eagles Want Jalen Hurts to 'Open Himself Up a Little More' to Teammates

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' 10-1 start has been torpedoed by an ugly three-game losing streak, and now the team is searching for answers and changes as the regular season winds down.

Reportedly, one of them involves Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the franchise's desire to see him "open himself up a little more in the locker room."

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer provided the report.

"Clearly, Hurts has so many of the intangibles to be an elite quarterback: passing and running abilities, a genuine work ethic, and a willingness to do everything it takes to be the best. But team sources said the Eagles want their franchise quarterback to open himself up a little more in the locker room. Players like and respect Hurts. The team doesn't have to worry about him off the field. The Eagles want him to be authentic to himself, but they also need him to not isolate himself as much when a more outward leadership style is necessary, especially when the going gets tough."

Frankly, any reported internal concerns about Hurts' leadership style seem nitpicky from the people who brought that forward to media. The bottom line is this team has lost three in a row, and there's bound to be internal (and sometimes external) drama when the going gets tough, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Reports like this leak out when losses mount.

Hurts has always appeared to be a quieter player by nature, but he's largely been great since taking over the starting job near the tail end of the 2020 season, leading the team to three straight playoff appearances and one NFC title. As McLane noted, players "like and respect" Hurts, and off-field issues aren't a concerns.

This year hasn't been as productive or good for him or the offense as 2022, but the Eagles are still 10-4 and will be heavy favorites down the stretch in games against the New York Giants (home and away) and Arizona Cardinals.

Ultimately, the Eagles invested $250 million in Hurts to be their long-term solution at quarterback, and they made the right decision. Philadelphia is going through a rough stretch right now, but the story of this season hasn't been written.

What matters most are wins and losses. Whether or not Hurts is quiet or fiery doesn't matter as long as the team yields positive results.