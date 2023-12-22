Patrick Mahomes: Taylor Swift Is 'Part of' the Chiefs amid Travis Kelce Relationship

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes recently opened up about how the Kansas City Chiefs locker room has embraced Taylor Swift as part of the team as her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce has blossomed throughout the 2023 NFL season.

"At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let [Kelce] do what he was doing" Mahomes said, per TMZ Sports. "Then, he started bringing Taylor around and you realized how cool of a person she was. So for us, there was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs kingdom now. She's part of the team."

Swift has appeared at several of Kansas City's games throughout this season to support Kelce. She's usually been spotted sitting alongside his mother as well as Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

"Now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes, so it is really cool," Mahomes added. "I'm glad that [Taylor's] the person that she is, and that's why I think her and Travis match so well."