    Patrick Mahomes: Taylor Swift Is 'Part of' the Chiefs amid Travis Kelce Relationship

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 22, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift watches a regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears with Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes recently opened up about how the Kansas City Chiefs locker room has embraced Taylor Swift as part of the team as her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce has blossomed throughout the 2023 NFL season.

    "At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let [Kelce] do what he was doing" Mahomes said, per TMZ Sports. "Then, he started bringing Taylor around and you realized how cool of a person she was. So for us, there was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning, but she's just part of Chiefs kingdom now. She's part of the team."

    Swift has appeared at several of Kansas City's games throughout this season to support Kelce. She's usually been spotted sitting alongside his mother as well as Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

    NFL @NFL

    Taylor Swift at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football 🙌<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a>)<a href="https://t.co/cypbEMn3JZ">pic.twitter.com/cypbEMn3JZ</a>

    "Now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis' eyes, so it is really cool," Mahomes added. "I'm glad that [Taylor's] the person that she is, and that's why I think her and Travis match so well."

    Patrick Mahomes: Taylor Swift Is 'Part of' the Chiefs amid Travis Kelce Relationship
    Swift's most recent appearance at a game was during the Chiefs' Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots. Kansas City won 27-17, picking up a key road victory as it looks to secure an AFC West title. Kelce finished with five receptions for 28 yards.