Dolphins Rumors: Tyreek Hill Expected to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Cowboys

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to return from an ankle injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

There's "optimism" that Hill will be able to suit up, and a decision on his status will be made after pregame warmups, per Florio.

Hill suffered an ankle injury after getting tackled during the first quarter of a 28-27 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 11. He missed the remainder of the first half but returned in the second half, finishing with four catches for 61 yards.

Hill didn't practice all of the following week but was still listed as questionable for the team's Dec. 17 matchup against the New York Jets before he was ruled out.

He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday, and head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that Hill did not experience any setbacks, adding that he was set to practice, clearing the runway for him to play.

Hill and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey have been the unquestioned top offensive players in football this season. The former Chiefs star was on pace to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards before suffering the injury against Tennessee.

That's still possible (albeit unlikely) at this juncture, but there's no doubt that Hill has been a bona fide superstar and the engine that runs the Dolphins' high-powered offense, which leads the NFL in scoring.