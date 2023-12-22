X

    Dan Sepiol Wins $5.3M of $40M Prize Money Pool at 2023 WPT World Championship

    Dan Sepiol made approximately $5.3 million on Thursday, which is not a bad day at the office.

    As Jon Sofen of Poker News detailed, Sepiol won the WPT World Championship that featured a $10,400 buy-in. He won via a heads-up ICM chop during Day 7 of the tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas, which helped him outlast second-place finisher Georgios Sotiropoulos.

    Here is a look at the top finishers:

    1. Dan Sepiol, $5,282,954
    2. Georgios Sotiropoulos, $4,167,246
    3. Andrew Lichtenberger, $2,798,700
    4. Chris Moorman, $2,095,300
    5. Ben Heath, $1,583,100

    There were 3,835 entrants in the tournament that had a guaranteed prize pool of $40 million.

    Andrew Lichtenberger held the lead going into the final day, but Sepiol gradually chipped away with a combination of bluffs and timely plays. It eventually came down to the victor against Sotiropoulos, who went all in with a king and queen.

    However, Sofen noted the tournament went to Sepiol when a three of diamonds appeared on the turn.

