Dan Sepiol Wins $5.3M of $40M Prize Money Pool at 2023 WPT World Championship

Dan Sepiol Wins $5.3M of $40M Prize Money Pool at 2023 WPT World ChampionshipDecember 22, 2023
Dan Sepiol made approximately $5.3 million on Thursday, which is not a bad day at the office.
As Jon Sofen of Poker News detailed, Sepiol won the WPT World Championship that featured a $10,400 buy-in. He won via a heads-up ICM chop during Day 7 of the tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas, which helped him outlast second-place finisher Georgios Sotiropoulos.
Here is a look at the top finishers:
- Dan Sepiol, $5,282,954
- Georgios Sotiropoulos, $4,167,246
- Andrew Lichtenberger, $2,798,700
- Chris Moorman, $2,095,300
- Ben Heath, $1,583,100
There were 3,835 entrants in the tournament that had a guaranteed prize pool of $40 million.
Andrew Lichtenberger held the lead going into the final day, but Sepiol gradually chipped away with a combination of bluffs and timely plays. It eventually came down to the victor against Sotiropoulos, who went all in with a king and queen.
However, Sofen noted the tournament went to Sepiol when a three of diamonds appeared on the turn.