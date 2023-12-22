Dan Sepiol Wins $5.3M of $40M Prize Money Pool at 2023 WPT World Championship

EDUARDO LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Dan Sepiol made approximately $5.3 million on Thursday, which is not a bad day at the office.

As Jon Sofen of Poker News detailed, Sepiol won the WPT World Championship that featured a $10,400 buy-in. He won via a heads-up ICM chop during Day 7 of the tournament at the Wynn Las Vegas, which helped him outlast second-place finisher Georgios Sotiropoulos.

Here is a look at the top finishers:

Dan Sepiol, $5,282,954 Georgios Sotiropoulos, $4,167,246

Andrew Lichtenberger, $2,798,700 Chris Moorman, $2,095,300 Ben Heath, $1,583,100

There were 3,835 entrants in the tournament that had a guaranteed prize pool of $40 million.

Andrew Lichtenberger held the lead going into the final day, but Sepiol gradually chipped away with a combination of bluffs and timely plays. It eventually came down to the victor against Sotiropoulos, who went all in with a king and queen.