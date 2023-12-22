Matthew Stafford, Rams Seen by NFL Fans as 'Scary' Playoff Matchup After Saints Win

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Matthew Stafford is heating up.

The Pro Bowl signal-caller continued his recent strong play as the Los Angeles Rams increased their odds of making the playoffs by securing a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Stafford completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions. He has now thrown multiple scores without getting picked off in four straight games.

NFL fans were impressed with his signature combination of varying arm angles on his throws as well as his accuracy on deep passes.

Rookie wideout Puka Nacua continued his incredible inaugural season, hauling in nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Kyren Williams surpassed the century mark on the ground for the sixth time in his last eight appearances, totaling 104 yards and a score on 22 carries.

The Rams have now gone 4-1 since their Week 10 bye, moving to 8-7 on the season as a whole. With Los Angeles' past success in the playoffs, many fans are expecting the team to put up a fight in a potential Wild Card appearance.