X

NFL

    Matthew Stafford, Rams Seen by NFL Fans as 'Scary' Playoff Matchup After Saints Win

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 22, 2023

    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Matthew Stafford is heating up.

    The Pro Bowl signal-caller continued his recent strong play as the Los Angeles Rams increased their odds of making the playoffs by securing a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

    Stafford completed just over 70 percent of his passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns against zero interceptions. He has now thrown multiple scores without getting picked off in four straight games.

    NFL fans were impressed with his signature combination of varying arm angles on his throws as well as his accuracy on deep passes.

    NFL @NFL

    Can't teach this.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsLAR</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nz8Z54zYm0">https://t.co/Nz8Z54zYm0</a> <a href="https://t.co/89phDrOTLt">pic.twitter.com/89phDrOTLt</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Off schedule Stafford is a thing of beauty.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsLAR</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nz8Z54zYm0">https://t.co/Nz8Z54zYm0</a> <a href="https://t.co/ordNqHRGYm">pic.twitter.com/ordNqHRGYm</a>

    Joel Klatt @joelklatt

    Love watching Matt Stafford play QB...Dude is incredible

    PFF @PFF

    Matthew Stafford in the first half:<br><br>🐏 16-22<br>🐏 198 yards<br>🐏 2 TDs<br>🐏 130.7 rating <a href="https://t.co/eYf4MgF4Ou">pic.twitter.com/eYf4MgF4Ou</a>

    ꪜ𝒾𝓃𝒸ℯ  @vinceayg_

    Can we agree Stafford has been cooking?!

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    This Matthew Stafford's resurgence is crazy… his injury recovery has been insane.

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    Glad Matthew Stafford is getting so much praise tonight. He was such a clear "F the box score, watch the tape" player in the first half of the year. Stats caught up to the film and he's still pitching the same heat.

    Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks

    I would not love to meet Matthew Stafford in the wild card round right now

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Matthew Stafford has made some unreal throws tonight. Dude is an absolute gamer.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Shoot, Matthew Stafford is still really good.

    Rookie wideout Puka Nacua continued his incredible inaugural season, hauling in nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. Tailback Kyren Williams surpassed the century mark on the ground for the sixth time in his last eight appearances, totaling 104 yards and a score on 22 carries.

    The Rams have now gone 4-1 since their Week 10 bye, moving to 8-7 on the season as a whole. With Los Angeles' past success in the playoffs, many fans are expecting the team to put up a fight in a potential Wild Card appearance.

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    Rams are gonna be a dangerous team in the playoffs.

    Cane Tejada @prollytweetin

    Rams a scary playoff team they've been quiet all season and just got healthy

    Matthew Stafford, Rams Seen by NFL Fans as 'Scary' Playoff Matchup After Saints Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Chase Senior @Chase_Senior

    Rams are a scary squad for whoever gets them in the first round of the playoffs

    Zack Fradella @ZackFradellaWx

    Rams will be a scary wild card team!

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    Rams are just good enough to scare the heck out of whoever they play in the playoffs if they get in

    HTG @dashawns2cents

    Rams offense looks scary <br>Be very afraid if u face us in the playoffs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RamsHouse?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RamsHouse</a>

    The Best Ball Junkie @BestBallJunkie

    The Rams starting to run on all cylinders. A scary team to face in the playoffs. Puka and Kyren are beasts! Stafford looking sharp.

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    Rams are headed into the playoffs with a sweet group of offensive weapons, a Super Bowl coach, a quarterback that's balling this past month. <br><br>Would want no part of them in the first round of the playoffs. They're knocking out either Detroit or Philadelphia/Dallas.

    smalls @StephieSmallls

    rams are the last team you'd want to see in the playoffs

    The Rams moved to the No. 6 seed in the NFC following the victory. Los Angeles' next opportunity to solidify its postseason chances comes in Week 17, when the team travels to MetLife Stadium for a matchup with the New York Giants.