Vikings to Change Artificial Turf at U.S. Bank Stadium, Citing Better Injury Data

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Next offseason, the Minnesota Vikings will be switching to a new and safer artificial turf at their home of U.S. Bank Stadium.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert relayed the news.

"The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which owns and operates the stadium, approved a $1.3 million bid for the project Thursday. It will replace the slit-film turf, which is associated with the highest rate of lower extremity noncontact injuries among the types of artificial turfs used in NFL stadiums, based on data compiled by the NFL and NFL Players Association's joint surfaces committee. In its place, the MSFA will install a monofilament version called Act Global Xtreme Turf DX."

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Vikings are one of three teams that still play on slit film turf alongside the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

NFLPA president JC Tretter called for a ban of slit film turf in 2022. It's almost entirely phased out now with just two teams scheduled to have it in 2024.

Tretter also penned an article in April citing a study that showed players suffer less injuries on grass than artificial turf.

Carla K. Johnson of the Associated Press also cited an American Journal of Sports Medicine study that showed grass was safer for players than artificial turf.

"Similar findings were reported in a separate study that analyzed 4,801 NFL foot and leg injuries during 2012-2016 regular season games. That research found 16% more injuries per play on artificial turf compared to grass. The authors concluded that if all games had been played on grass during that period there would have been 319 fewer foot and leg injuries. Looking only at non-contact injuries the risk was even higher, about 20% more injuries per play."

Per ESPN, 15 stadiums still use grass, while the other 15 use artificial turf.

Artificial turf has come under fire in recent years given the amount of injuries that have occurred on the surface. MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and Jets, has seen much criticism in particular given its injury history.