    Ndamukong Suh Visits Dolphins amid Free Agency; Last Played with Eagles in 2022

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 20, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Ndamukong Suh #74 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh reportedly visited the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

    The 36-year-old last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 season, registering a sack and two quarterback hits in eight games.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that there was "nothing imminent" regarding the possibility of Suh signing in Miami.

    In his prime, Suh was one of the most disruptive interior forces in the game, with 71.5 sacks in his career, five Pro Bowl berths and three first-team All-Pro selections. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010, registering 10 sacks for the only time in his career, and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

    While he's no longer the dominant player of his past, Suh can still provide solid depth for a team in a rotational role, as he did with the Eagles.

    The Dolphins are a logical suitor for his services. While the team is explosive on offense, a defense that recently lost star edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips is more vulnerable.

    He also played for the Dolphins between the 2015-17 seasons, posting 15.5 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 37 tackles for loss in 48 starts.

    The Dolphins aren't the only contender that has been linked to Suh, however:

    Paula Pasche @paulapasche

    Dan Campbell when asked about possibly signing Ndamukong Suh said Brad Holmes has looked at everybody. "At this moment we made the decision that is best for us."

    Matt Barrows @mattbarrows

    Kyle Shanahan there's been no discussion "yet" about adding FA Ndamukong Suh amid all the team's DT issues. (They were interested in him last year). He said both Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave "have a chance" to play this week.

    Miami has been excellent against the run this season, allowing just 90.4 rushing yards per game, good for fourth in the NFL. But adding more depth behind players like Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis wouldn't be a bad thing for a Dolphins team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.