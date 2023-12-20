Ndamukong Suh Visits Dolphins amid Free Agency; Last Played with Eagles in 2022

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh reportedly visited the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 36-year-old last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 season, registering a sack and two quarterback hits in eight games.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that there was "nothing imminent" regarding the possibility of Suh signing in Miami.

In his prime, Suh was one of the most disruptive interior forces in the game, with 71.5 sacks in his career, five Pro Bowl berths and three first-team All-Pro selections. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010, registering 10 sacks for the only time in his career, and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

While he's no longer the dominant player of his past, Suh can still provide solid depth for a team in a rotational role, as he did with the Eagles.

The Dolphins are a logical suitor for his services. While the team is explosive on offense, a defense that recently lost star edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips is more vulnerable.

He also played for the Dolphins between the 2015-17 seasons, posting 15.5 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 37 tackles for loss in 48 starts.

