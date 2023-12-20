Eagles' Nick Sirianni Says He Should Get Blame for Offense over OC Brian Johnson

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday that, when it comes to the offense's recent struggles, the buck stops with him.

"This offense is being run the exact same how it was last year," he said. "This is my offense. The criticism unfairly goes to [offensive coordinator] Brian Johnson because he's calling the plays. The criticism should go to me. The offense has been similar throughout my three years."

The Eagles' coordinator positions have been a consistent source of conversation this season.

Last year's Super Bowl run made former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon hot commodities on the head coaching market, and the pair ultimately took those positions for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

They were replaced by Johnson and Sean Desai, but in the past week, Sirianni has provided cover for the former and demoted the latter in favor of Matt Patricia.

The Eagles have generally been solid offensively this season, but slow starts in games—and recent struggles that have seen them manage just four offensive touchdowns in the past three contests—has called into question the offensive scheme and Johnson's play-calling.

The defense has been far more of a detriment to the team's success, giving up 349.9 yards per game (22nd) and 24.4 points per contest (26th).

Those issues were somewhat covered up when the team was winning close games in the clutch in the 10-1 start to the season. But Philly's three-game losing streak has brought all of those concerns, on both sides of the ball, to the forefront.

In the process, the team has lost control of the top seed in the NFC and currently is behind the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, though winning their final three games likely would be enough to clinch the division given a complicated series of tiebreakers.