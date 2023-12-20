MLB Rumors: Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames Could Be Traded Once Yoshinobu Yamamoto Signs

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Milwaukee Brewers already lost manager Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs this offseason and might be trending toward a rebuilding effort that could include trading away pitcher Corbin Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Milwaukee has "talked with multiple teams about both players." He added the "most likely outcome" is they are moved in separate deals and not the same trade.

Burnes could be a fallback option for teams that are unable to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Morosi highlighted the Los Angeles Dodgers as one squad that could take that path once the high-profile free agent signs somewhere.

He also suggested the Brewers will not look to trade either player to the division-rival Cubs.

Both Burns and Adames are under contract for just one more season, so trading them now would allow the Brewers to get something back in return before they potentially go elsewhere after the 2024 campaign.

If a rebuild is around the corner, such moves could accelerate the timeline if they are able to land impressive young talent in either trade.

Burnes is far more than a consolation prize for teams that miss out on Yamamoto. He is coming off his third straight All-Star appearance and fourth consecutive finish in the top eight of the National League Cy Young voting.

He won the Cy Young in 2021 when he led the league with a 2.43 ERA and was still quite effective in 2023 with a 3.39 ERA, league-best 1.07 WHIP and 200 strikeouts in 193.2 innings. It was the third straight season he reached the 200-strikeout mark, and he also led the league in that category in 2022 with 243.

Burnes is an ace-level pitcher who is just 29 years old and could anchor the rotation for whichever team trades for him.

As for Adames, he appeared in 149 games last season and slashed .217/.310/.407 with 24 home runs and 80 RBI. While the batting average and on-base percentage left something to be desired, the power stands out after he hit a combined 80 home runs the last three years.