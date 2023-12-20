Raiders News: Josh Jacobs Expected to Return from Quad Injury vs. Chiefs, Pierce Says

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that he believes running back Josh Jacobs, who missed last Thursday's 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a quadriceps injury, will be ready in time for a Christmas Day battle at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierce also told reporters that he thinks left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) will return after missing the last two games (and four of the past five) due to injury.

