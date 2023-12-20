X

NFL

    Raiders News: Josh Jacobs Expected to Return from Quad Injury vs. Chiefs, Pierce Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 20, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that he believes running back Josh Jacobs, who missed last Thursday's 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a quadriceps injury, will be ready in time for a Christmas Day battle at the Kansas City Chiefs.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Raiders coach Antonio Pierce on RB Josh Jacobs' status for Monday's game at the Chiefs: "I think he was close to last week. That was a decision we all made for the best interest of him. If I had to be a betting man, I would think he would play this game."

    Pierce also told reporters that he thinks left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) will return after missing the last two games (and four of the past five) due to injury.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.