Zion Williamson: Pelicans 'Didn't Get No Stops' vs. Grizzlies' Ja Morant in Return

The New Orleans Pelicans blew a 19-point halftime lead during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Ja Morant's first game of the season, and Zion Williamson pointed to the defense as the culprit.

"He was able to do whatever he wanted," Williamson told reporters when speaking about Morant. "We didn't get no stops. They scored almost every possession."

