    Zion Williamson: Pelicans 'Didn't Get No Stops' vs. Grizzlies' Ja Morant in Return

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 20, 2023

    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant loses the ball as he drives to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and forward Zion Williamson (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
    AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

    The New Orleans Pelicans blew a 19-point halftime lead during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Ja Morant's first game of the season, and Zion Williamson pointed to the defense as the culprit.

    "He was able to do whatever he wanted," Williamson told reporters when speaking about Morant. "We didn't get no stops. They scored almost every possession."

