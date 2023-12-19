Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Seahawks' Upset of Jalen Hurts, Eagles: 'It Was Marvelous'

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones very much enjoyed the Seattle Seahawks' 20-17 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

"It was marvelous," he told Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan Tuesday (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer). "I watched every bit of it. I thought I was about to doze then when they made those two exciting plays I couldn't sleep until four in the morning because of the impact it can have in our year."

The Eagles (10-4) will still likely win the NFC East if they win their final three games based on a complicated series of tiebreakers, but their loss nonetheless helped ease the sting of the Cowboys' 31-10 defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Jones said his team "didn't finish" collectively or as individuals in that loss.

"When that happens to you, you're going to lay an egg and we did," he added.

Granted, the Cowboys have mostly laid those types of eggs on the road this year (3-4 record) and against the good teams they've faced (1-3 against clubs with winning records), so it wasn't that much of a surprise.