Eagles' Nick Sirianni: 'I Made the Decision' to Promote Matt Patricia over Sean Desai

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirriani said he was the sole decision-maker who handled the decision to hand over defensive playcalling duties to assistant Matt Patricia over defensive coordinator Sean Desai ahead of Monday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I made the decision," Sirianni said after the game. "I did what I thought I needed to do in the best interest of the football team. We made some adjustments there. Didn't feel like we were playing and coaching well enough on defense, so I made an adjustment."

After giving up 75 points combined in back-to-back losses to the 49ers and Cowboys, the Eagles' defense did look improved against Seattle. The Seahawks compiled 297 yards of total offense and failed on both of their red zone trips.

However, the defense failed to come through in crunch time when the Eagles needed them to clinch the game.

Philadelphia allowed Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock to lead a 10-play, 92-yard drive in just 1:24, culminating in a 29-yard pass from Lock to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds remaining.

It was the offense that spent most of Monday night failing to live up to expectations, going scoreless in the second half as Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions on the Eagles' final three drives.

"I was trying to be aggressive in that moment," Hurts said. "You know, we had multiple opportunities in the game to open it up, and we didn't do that. I didn't do that. I didn't do my job good enough. Just got to be better."