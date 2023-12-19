Video: Seahawks' Drew Lock Discusses Win vs. Eagles in Emotional Postgame Interview

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Drew Lock gave an impassioned interview after the Seattle Seahawks pulled off an upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, winning by the final score of 20-17 on Monday Night Football.

"Amazing won't do it justice," he said immediately after the game.

"It takes a special group to rally around a guy that's coming into his second game of the year," he later added. "Used to the same thing all year long, same cadence, same spin of the ball, everything. Not just the offense, [for] the defense to rally around me tonight, that was amazing."

Lock finished with 208 passing yards in the victory, throwing a touchdown without committing a turnover. With the Seahawks trailing by four points and just under two minutes remaining in the contest, he led a 92-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard throw to rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the game-winning score.

Starting quarterback Geno Smith was activated shortly before kickoff after missing Week 14 due to a groin issue. However, head coach Pete Carroll called for Lock to start his second consecutive game as Smith was likely dealing with some lingering effects from the injury despite being healthy enough to play.