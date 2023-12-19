Drew Lock, Seahawks Stun NFL Fans with Upset Win vs. Eagles amid Geno Smith Injury

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Drew Lock's late-game heroics powered the Seattle Seahawks to a 20-17 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Lock finished with a modest 208 yards and a touchdown against a struggling Eagles secondary on a rainy night in Seattle, completing 66.7 percent of his passes. There was originally some uncertainty regarding the Seahawks' starting quarterback, as Geno Smith was activated shortly before kickoff after missing the team's Week 14 game due to a groin injury.

However, head coach Pete Carroll decided to give Lock his second consecutive start instead. Carroll's trust in the 27-year-old paid off, as he led a game-winning drive that was capped off by a 29-yard strike to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the go-ahead score.

NFL fans were surprised by his clutch performance.

Running back Kenneth Walker III totaled a game-high 86 rush yards, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game at 10-10. The Seahawks' secondary bounced back after a rough outing in the team's Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, limiting Jalen Hurts to just 143 passing yards.

Safety Julian Love had a career day, picking off Hurts twice. His second interception came on the final drive of the game, sealing the win for Seattle.