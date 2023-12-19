X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Drew Lock, Seahawks Stun NFL Fans with Upset Win vs. Eagles amid Geno Smith Injury

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 19, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field on December 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    Drew Lock's late-game heroics powered the Seattle Seahawks to a 20-17 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

    Lock finished with a modest 208 yards and a touchdown against a struggling Eagles secondary on a rainy night in Seattle, completing 66.7 percent of his passes. There was originally some uncertainty regarding the Seahawks' starting quarterback, as Geno Smith was activated shortly before kickoff after missing the team's Week 14 game due to a groin injury.

    However, head coach Pete Carroll decided to give Lock his second consecutive start instead. Carroll's trust in the 27-year-old paid off, as he led a game-winning drive that was capped off by a 29-yard strike to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the go-ahead score.

    NFL fans were surprised by his clutch performance.

    NFL @NFL

    Lock to JSN for the lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsSEA</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/bbJNB6yPkz">https://t.co/bbJNB6yPkz</a> <a href="https://t.co/t7q0x5073q">pic.twitter.com/t7q0x5073q</a>

    NFL @NFL

    He puts on for his city. <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewLock23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrewLock23</a> <a href="https://t.co/MT8PVCFyDv">pic.twitter.com/MT8PVCFyDv</a>

    Drew Lock, Seahawks Stun NFL Fans with Upset Win vs. Eagles amid Geno Smith Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Drew Lock after leading a 92-Yard GW drive 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/thecheckdown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thecheckdown</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/DOUHFSJA9V">pic.twitter.com/DOUHFSJA9V</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Good for you Drew Lock. That emotion after the game is what it's all about. You did what you needed to in the biggest moment. That's 🔥

    Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel

    DREW LOCK!!!!

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Drew Lock with an all-time clutch performance. Keeping the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Seahawks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Seahawks</a> alive.

    fraser ramon @SteveMerkle9

    Drew lock <a href="https://t.co/CVgogSXMGP">pic.twitter.com/CVgogSXMGP</a>

    Billy Tubes @BaileyMcComas

    Drew Lock when it's 3rd down with the game on the line <a href="https://t.co/Awbh44KVvB">pic.twitter.com/Awbh44KVvB</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Drew Lock didn't write back though ✍🏻 <a href="https://t.co/8MkiTzmC6U">pic.twitter.com/8MkiTzmC6U</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Thank you, Drew Lock, for making ONE GREAT THROW to JSN ... who made a GREAT FINGERTIP CATCH in the rain.

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    Man, good for Drew Lock.<br><br>We're all guilty of dehumanizing this whole thing. <br><br>Talking about players like they're abstractions.<br><br>He just reminded everyone that every one of these guys is a person with dreams, doubts and emotions.<br><br>Great night for him.

    Football @BostonConnr

    Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith Njigba on a 10 play 92 yard drive to go up with 28 seconds left against the Eagles in the rain<br><br>What a moment

    ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna

    Honestly, I'm so happy for Drew Lock right now. <br><br>A perfect game winning drive in prime time, keeping his team in the playoff race

    Al Smizzle @AlZeidenfeld

    Drew Lock rushed to the locker room for X-Rays after that drive. The result: <a href="https://t.co/y11MtXVMhR">pic.twitter.com/y11MtXVMhR</a>

    Running back Kenneth Walker III totaled a game-high 86 rush yards, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game at 10-10. The Seahawks' secondary bounced back after a rough outing in the team's Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, limiting Jalen Hurts to just 143 passing yards.

    Safety Julian Love had a career day, picking off Hurts twice. His second interception came on the final drive of the game, sealing the win for Seattle.

    NFL @NFL

    JULIAN LOVE TOE TAP INT FOR THE WIN 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/VMJfHEV8Sl">pic.twitter.com/VMJfHEV8Sl</a>

    Seahawks Today @TodaySeahawks

    JULIAN LOVE 4 TURNOVERS IN 2 GAMES <a href="https://t.co/aHQNaJjdPT">pic.twitter.com/aHQNaJjdPT</a>

    Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN

    Julian Love covered serious ground on the game-sealing INT. Here's his position as Jalen Hurts is in motion to throw. <a href="https://t.co/Lll3ziQq25">pic.twitter.com/Lll3ziQq25</a>

    The Seahawks moved to 7-7 after the win, staying alive in the NFC playoff picture.