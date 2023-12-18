Video: 49ers' George Kittle Says Christian McCaffrey Should Be MVP over Brock Purdy

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made the case for Christian McCaffrey to win the MVP trophy over quarterback Brock Purdy.

"I'd vote for Christian," Kittle said in an interview with Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "Your defense has to completely change to cover guys like [Miami Dolphins receiver] Tyreek [Hill] and Christian McCaffrey, everything has to change."

Sitting at 11-3, the 49ers currently own the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco's offense is arguably the best in the league, as head coach Kyle Shanahan's unit has repeatedly flummoxed opposing defenses. The 49ers are averaging the second-most yards and the third-most points per game this season among NFL teams.

They've been led by the backfield duo of McCaffrey and Purdy. The 27-year-old tailback has recorded 1,801 yards from scrimmage which includes 1,292 rush yards this season, both representing the highest marks in the league. Additionally, his 20 touchdowns scored are tied for the highest total of any NFL player this year.

Purdy has also excelled in his first season as a full-time starter, posting a league-high 119.0 passer rating while tossing an NFL-leading 29 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. In his most recent performance, the 23-year-old threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Following the game, Purdy heaped praise onto his All-Pro teammate.

"I think Christian should be MVP," he said, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us ... and so in my eyes that's an MVP."