Saleh: Aaron Rodgers 'Wants to Play' Despite Jets Being Eliminated from Playoff Race

Although the New York Jets were officially eliminated from the playoffs after falling to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers is still attempting to make his return.

"Aaron wants to play," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Rodgers must be activated off IR by Wednesday if he's going to play this season, although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Jets' clash with the Dolphins "could go a long way" in determining if he'll take the field before the 2024 season.

