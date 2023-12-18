X

    Saleh: Aaron Rodgers 'Wants to Play' Despite Jets Being Eliminated from Playoff Race

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 18, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    Although the New York Jets were officially eliminated from the playoffs after falling to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers is still attempting to make his return.

    "Aaron wants to play," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

    Rodgers must be activated off IR by Wednesday if he's going to play this season, although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the Jets' clash with the Dolphins "could go a long way" in determining if he'll take the field before the 2024 season.

